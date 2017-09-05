CVS robbed in north Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

CVS robbed in north Jackson

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Google maps Source: Google maps
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The CVS in north Jackson was robbed early Tuesday morning.

According to Jackson police, at 6:45 a.m. two men robbed an employee who was opening the store on Canton Mart Road.

The robbers took money from the drug store's safe. 

Nothing else was taken and nobody was injured.

If you know anything, please call Jackson police.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly