Mississippi reports 4 new West Nile cases

Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports four new human cases of WNV, bringing the state total to 45 this year. The new cases were in Calhoun, Clay, and Lee (2) counties.

So far this year cases have been reported in Bolivar, Calhoun, Clarke, Clay (2), Covington, Forrest (4), Hinds (8), Humphreys (2), Jones, Lauderdale, Leake, Lee (2), Leflore, Lincoln (2), Lowndes, Madison (4), Monroe, Noxubee, Perry, Rankin (6), Scott, Wilkinson, and Yazoo counties. Two deaths have been reported in Forrest and Humphreys counties.

In 2016, Mississippi had 43 WNV cases and two deaths.

Symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes. In a small number of cases, infection can result in encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to paralysis, coma and possibly death.

The virus has been detected in mosquitoes throughout the state, so residents in all counties should take the following precautions for protection against mosquito-borne illnesses:

Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.

Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.

Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.

Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

For more information on mosquito-borne illnesses, visit the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com/westnile.

