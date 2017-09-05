Police searching for kidnapper after 12-year-old victim is returned

Tuesday morning, an alert went out from Pearl Police announcing the kidnapping of a pre-teen.

After going missing for four hours, 12-year-old Chrystance Walters was dropped off at her uncle's home, unannounced, but unharmed.

She was returned down the street on Sweetgum Street, a short distance from her home.

READ MORE: Stolen car used in kidnapping recovered in Jackson; suspect still at large

"We're told a blue car dropped her off," said Lieutenant Brian McGairty of the Pearl Police Department. "We're working to figure out what that relationship might be between the person that dropper her off, as well as the mother and the mother's boyfriend."

"Only thing I know," said Jeff Walters, the victim's uncle. "I was sitting on the porch out here. She come to the door and I don't know who dropped her off, but I know she come to the door, I was sitting on the porch. That's the only thing I know, but somebody dropped her off."

Later Tuesday morning, Chrystance was reunited with her mother at police headquarters, appearing to be in good health.

Shortly before 1:00 p.m., her mother's stolen car was recovered, found ditched at an abandoned home on Oahhurst Drive.

The suspected kidnapper, 42-year-old Johnny Jones, was nowhere to be found.

"In checking his rap sheet and the history there, it's some very violent crimes he's not only been charged with but convicted of in the past," added McGairty. "Ironically enough, he's currently out on probation for kidnapping and he's actually wanted. "Prior to today's offense, he was already wanted for a probation violation."

Johnny Jones is now wanted for kidnapping and auto theft. Police say he has a long history of violent crime charges and convictions.

Jones is still at large.

Right now there is a Crime Stopper reward for his arrest.

If you have any information on Jones's whereabouts, you are asked to call 601-355-8477.

