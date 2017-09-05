CONSIDER THIS: DirectTV Carriage Update

Tuesday at 10:59 p.m., WLBT’s extended agreement with DIRECTV will expire and they may drop this station from their lineup.

We have been working hard to stay on their system, but they’ve simply refused to a fair deal to continue carrying us.

In a few short hours, local DirecTV subscribers are in danger of a total blackout of their favorite local news, weather and NBC programming, including NFL Sunday Night Football, America’s Got Talent, The Voice, This is Us, The Blacklist, Jeopardy and other popular shows.

Unfortunately, DirecTV has shown time and again it’s willing to leave their customers in the dark.

Since 2015 DirecTV has dropped local channels from their system 14 times impacting millions of viewers and it looks like they want to add our viewers to the list.

Remember you have choices: we are free over the air, at MSNewsNow.com, on our free news and weather apps, on Roku, Amazon Alexa, Amazon Fire and available through other local providers.

Please go ourlocalcommitment.com for continuing updates.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.