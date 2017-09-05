Mississippi officials closely monitoring Irma's path

Mississippi is in wait and see mode as Irma continues to strengthen, but don't expect a call to action for folks around here until there's more certainty in the forecast.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency's Executive Director says the state is as prepared as it can be throughout hurricane season and next week will be at the height of it.

Now, all eyes are turning towards this major storm strengthening in the Atlantic.

"Wherever Irma hits, it's going to be devastating," explained Lee Smithson. "It's going to be a killer storm. At this point, the size and scope of Hurricane Camille in 1969. So, it's a category 5 storm. Everyone in the Gulf Coast needs to watch this and take it very very seriously."

Governor Bryant was part of the National Weather Service call Tuesday morning, but Smithson said Bryant understands that it's just too early to issue a state of emergency right now.

"We don't want to issue state of emergencies and have people evacuate unless we have an 80 percent certainty that it is going to hit us," Smithson noted. "Because we don't want people evacuating and get hurricane amnesia. So the next time one's coming, we don't want them to say, 'well you said that last time and it didn't impact us'."

Thursday is when they expect to see the forecasted path firmed up more.

"If it does enter the Gulf and does have the potential for impacting Mississippi, we're looking at the middle of next week," added Smithson. "So we've got really 8-10 days to watch this storm and understand what we're going to do."

But it's not too early to be prepared. There's a disaster supply checklist on MEMA's website and mobile app.

