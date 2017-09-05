Faith-based ministries renovating south Jackson one house at a time

A faith-based organization is working to transform Jackson neighborhoods, one house at a time.

According to state and city officials, "The Isaiah Project" is just what the city needs, as it reaches out to residents who want to become homeowners in south and west Jackson.

Green plants and landscaping adorn a house in the 2400 block of Coronet Place in south Jackson, preparing to welcome its new owners.

It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and deck.

Before the renovation, the house was yet another decaying structure that fell into foreclosure, but now it will go on the tax rolls thanks to the Isaiah 58 Project, a faith-based initiative to revitalize Jackson houses.

"It's about building people and building communities," said New Horizon Ministries Bishop Ronnie Crudup.

The Jackson pastor, along with the Mississippi Faith-Based Coalition and financial partners, launched the community and housing development initiative.

He said more than 200 foreclosed and blighted properties have been purchased by Isaiah 58 in south and west Jackson for revitalization.

"We can renovate a house and put a family in it with a mortgage less than $600 a month and that is much cheaper than what people rent for in this part of town," added Crudup.

Tuesday, Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba toured the house as crews work on the final phases.

Hosemann said the faith-based home ownership program is just another example of the community coming together to make a better community.

"Jackson is on the fast track back to the way we remember it, and the way we want it to be," said the Secretary of State.

According to project organizers, no city or state funds are being used for the property purchases or renovations.

Officials say the cost of renovations of the Coronet Place house was approximately $50,000.

"It's also about reminding people that they're not forgotten, that their community is not forgotten," said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba. "And so our initiative in being a transformative administration is that while we build this city, that we look to opportunities not to move away, but instead to lift people up."

The family is scheduled to move into their new home during the first week of October.

If you are interested in learning more about purchasing a home through the Isaiah 58 Program, call the Mississippi Faith-Based Coalition at 601-346-7503.

