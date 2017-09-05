Alcorn State/FIU football matchup will not be played in Miami

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
FIU announced that Saturday's football game with Alcorn State will not be played in Miami. The news comes as South Florida prepares for Hurricane Irma
Classes are canceled as of 11 p.m. tonight and FIU will be closed starting on Thursday. https://t.co/gX3subgDY7 #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/uj3DXnc2lC— FIU (@FIU) September 5, 2017
Alcorn State officials are meeting with FIU to find a neutral site for the game. The date, location, and kickoff time will be determined in the next 24 hours.
