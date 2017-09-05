Alcorn State/FIU football matchup will not be played in Miami

FIU announced that Saturday's football game with Alcorn State will not be played in Miami. The news comes as South Florida prepares for Hurricane Irma

Classes are canceled as of 11 p.m. tonight and FIU will be closed starting on Thursday. https://t.co/gX3subgDY7 #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/uj3DXnc2lC — FIU (@FIU) September 5, 2017

Alcorn State officials are meeting with FIU to find a neutral site for the game. The date, location, and kickoff time will be determined in the next 24 hours.

