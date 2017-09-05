Alcorn State/FIU football matchup will not be played in Miami - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Alcorn State/FIU football matchup will not be played in Miami

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
FIU announced that Saturday's football game with Alcorn State will not be played in Miami. The news comes as South Florida prepares for Hurricane Irma

Alcorn State officials are meeting with FIU to find a neutral site for the game. The date, location, and kickoff time will be determined in the next 24 hours.

