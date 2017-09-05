Ridgeland Police Chief issues stern warning to second carjacking suspect

Ridgeland Police Chief issued a strong warning for the second of two suspects involved in armed robbery and carjacking at Northpark Mall on Labor Day.

"If you are watching this, you know we're going to get you, so go ahead and do the right thing and try to end this peacefully," said Neal.

Neal says the two men drove up in a white Pontiac and targeted two shoppers driving in a Ford Edge. They demanded her keys and purse.

After taking the Ford, the two took off to Jackson.

Neal says a citizen followed the suspects and gave police the license plate number.

Ridgeland Police then alerted Jackson Police that the two were in the area.

"It is all about team work," said JPD Commander Tyree Jones. "Crime has no boundaries."

Jackson Police arrested 18-year-old Johnathan Campbell, but not before he intentionally crashed into a police car.

The other suspect ditched the Ford in west Jackson.

While police are pleased to recover the car, they hope the second suspect turns himself in sooner rather than later.

"For people to think they can come up here and get away with this makes me angry," added Neal. "We have hard working people who come up here and shop and for some thugs to take advantage of them."

