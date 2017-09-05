Flu outbreak prompts early vaccinations

Nearly one hundred University of Southern Mississippi Students have tested positive for the flu - an outbreak that has some doctors pushing the flu shot earlier than in past years.

MEA Medical Clinic Dr. Joe Terry in Madison says his office wasn't planning on giving flu shots until October, but after seeing the large amount of University of Southern Mississippi students testing positive for the virus in the last two weeks, he's urging everyone to get vaccinated sooner rather than later.

"A good percentage, about one out of five, go into the chest and you end up with a viral bronchitis or pneumonia," said Dr. Terry. "That's why it's really bad on the little babies and the old folks."

The Mississippi Department of Health says while doctors are not required to report positive flu cases, the state has not seen a large increase of the flu statewide.

"It's really hard to quantitate, it's always a guess," Dr. Terry explained. "The best prevention is getting vaccinated."

In the last two years, the flu vaccination nasal spray has been phased out due to its ineffectiveness, but MEA clinics do provide two types of shots.

Your typical dose for anyone three years of age and older and a "high-dose" version for people 65 and over.

