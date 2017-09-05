Huge, dangerous and smelly sinkhole opens up in parking lot of Jackson apartment complex

An unsightly, smelly and dangerous mess is what residents at a Jackson apartment complex say they woke up to Tuesday morning.

Tenants called MSNewsNow looking for answers and help with a giant sink hole that opened up in their parking lot.

"I have a sister that stays out here with a little baby," said Talja Grady. "So it’s a big problem."

A huge sinkhole appeared overnight according to those who live at Melrose Place Apartments on West Highland Drive in Jackson.

"It's a lot of kids that stay out here," Grady explained. "A lot of them."

The only protection for their children are chairs that are set up around the sinkhole.

Grady says that's no protection from a hole that now looks big enough to swallow a small car.

In addition to the danger, she is concerned about their health. She says the water inside the hole smells and it's just nasty.

"My nieces and nephews would get sick or that they can run out here and run in it or anything," added Grady. "Anything can happen."

To add insult to injury, Grady says the drinking water is off.

"We need water," said Grady. "I mean we can't do nothing without water."

So far, there has been no indication from management at this complex on when the sink hole or the water will be fixed.

We also tried to get answers from management about when the water will be turned back on and when repairs would be made on the sink hole. We were told no comment.

