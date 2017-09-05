Jackson mayor asking residents to contribute to "Jackson loves Texas Supply Drive"

The City of Jackson is holding a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The "Jackson loves Texas Supply Drive" will be held at multiple locations around the city everyday from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. until Friday, September 8.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba is asking residents to contribute items to those impacted by the deadly hurricane.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Texas and Louisiana who are suffering greatly in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey,” said Mayor Lumumba. “Jackson is a city full of love and compassion. We understand that it is our responsibility as citizens to aid our neighbors when needed, so I have reached out to Mayor Turner and offered our assistance. We also extend this offer to all municipalities that need our assistance. Let’s come together as a City, community, and family to contribute to the relief effort in any way that we can and show our neighbors that we care.”

Items Most Needed

Water

Personal Care Packets

Drop Off Locations

Station 1 - 555 South West St.

Station 7 - 4265 N. State St.

Station 10 - 355 Woodrow Wilson Dr.

Station 11 - 3680 Terry Rd.

Station 15 - 4943 Clinton Blvd.

Station 16 - 1400 Lakeland Dr.

Station 17 - 1941 Canton Mart

Station 21 - 5381 Watkins Dr.

Station 24 - 1240 Wiggins Rd.

Station 25 - 4048 N. Siwell Rd.

Station 26 - 2223 Flag Chapel Rd.

Station 28 - 611 Terry Rd.

Precinct One - 810 Cooper Rd.

Precinct Two - 3645 Highway 80 W (MetroCenter)

Precinct Three - 3925 West Northside Dr., Suite A

Precinct Four - 5080 Parkway Dr.

City Hall - 219 South President St.

Water Department - 1000 MetroCenter, Suite 103

