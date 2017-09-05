EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Mississippi truck driver saved from Houston flood waters

You may have seen the video of an 18-wheeler sinking into flood waters in Houston, until a news crew with KHOU was able to flag down sheriff's deputies with a speed boat, and save the driver.

The man they saved, Robert Roberson, is from Durant, Mississippi.

"It don't make no difference who you are, or what you've got going on," said Roberson. "What's the first thing you're going to say? 'Lord, help me.' But in my case, I said, 'Lord, save me.'"

Roberson says he grabbed his phone, and some dry clothes, and that was it.

"It's quick - a blink of an eye!" Roberson exclaimed.

He was stuck in a shelter in Texas for six days, with nightmares of his experience waking him up in a sweat each night.

"That water...that water...that water," said Roberson. "It gets to you neck, you're getting choked now. You're breathing out your mouth, but you're still having trouble of breathing."

"I'm about to get emotional," laughed Roberson's wife of 35 years as she spoke about being at home praying for her husband.

"I picked him up - we went to service to give Jesus the praises. Because it could have been another way," continued Virginia Roberson.

He just got back home Sunday evening, and Tuesday morning, he was already headed back out the door for a delivery in Brookhaven.

"My bills still come," exclaimed Roberson. "I can't just sit here and think they're gonna get paid. They still come."

His wife understands. She says she's just thankful Robert is alive.

"As long as he's alright, it's alright," said Virginia.

Robert is a Deacon at a Missionary Baptist Church in Durant, and says this experience has only made him more grateful for what he has.

"Everything that we have, it was given unto us," said Roberson. "A twinkle of an eye, life gone. But good God Almighty..."

Robert says he would have liked to have a couple weeks off to recuperate; but he says he loves his job, and right now is just so thankful to be alive, and thankful for the reporter and deputies who helped save him.

