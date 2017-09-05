Clinton Aldermen approve tax hike

The Clinton Board of Aldermen approved a tax increase at Tuesday night's meeting.

The three millage point hike would raise an additional $600,000 that Mayor Phil Fisher says is needed for improved infrastructure such as street repair, repaving and reconstruction of the intersection of College Street and Mt. Salus.

"If this increase had been for salaries or buy a building or to add fields to Parks and Rec, I don't think it would've passed," said Mayor Fisher. "I don't think the board would've done that."

Clinton residents can expect to pay about $30 more per year on a $100,000 home.

The measure passed on six to one vote.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.