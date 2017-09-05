Dan Mullen on the mic Tuesday as MSU prepares for Louisiana Tech

Dan Mullen stepped to the mic Tuesday afternoon as Mississippi State prepares for their first road game of the season. The Bulldogs looked nearly perfect in their 49-0 win over Charleston Southern. It's a completely different challenge Saturday as MSU travels to Louisiana Tech.

"Extremely talented group," Mullen said on LA Tech. "A quarterback we know well from Mississippi that has experience in playing. Multiple running backs that are explosive players. Some wide outs that can score every time they touch the ball. They're dangerous in the return game and they have a veteran group on defense, a top NFL draft pick at defensive end. So a very, very talented group that knows how to win and they're used to winning. We have to take some big steps between week one and week two."

Mississippi State faces Louisiana Tech Saturday night at 6:30pm. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

