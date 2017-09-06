Home in Jackson catches fire overnight

A home in Jackson caught on fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were on scene at 6:25 a.m. and had the fire under control in 9 minutes.

Nobody was inside the home when the fire started, and there are no injuries.

This happened on Revels Avenue near Eminence Row.

Chief Sanders says there is no cause of the fire right now.

We will update this story when we get more information.

