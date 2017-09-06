Mississippi Leaders weigh in on DACA phase out

When former President Obama enacted the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals in June of 2012, Governor Phil Bryant says he was overstepping in his role as leader of this country.

"Congress is going to have to step up and make those decisions," the Governor said. "It is not the authority of the President to do so."

Mississippi Senators agreed. Senator Roger Wicker's office sent us this statement that says in part:

"The Administration's decision reaffirms the President's commitment to our system of checks and balances. Congress should have an opportunity to work with the Administration toward a solution. "

Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson, so far, has been our only representative to speak out against President Trump's decision. Taking to Twitter with statements such as, "DREAMers are Americans in their heart, in their minds, in every single way but one: on paper. We must come together to #ProtectDREAMers!"

While Congress will have six months to come up with a law to protect DACA recipients, a majority of Mississippi leaders believe there are other areas of immigration reform that needs to be addressed at this time such as making immigration easier and protecting our borders.

"There are a certain amount of people that are doing jobs across this country, that are being productive and are paying taxes, " said Governor Bryant said. "We just need to make sure there is a legal, proper system to follow so we understand who these individuals are."

