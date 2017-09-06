Pearl youth baseball coach arrested for selling weed

A Pearl youth baseball coach for a Pearl Rec League has been arrested in a marijuana bust.

On Friday, September 1, Pearl Police Narcotics officers executed a search warrant at the home of Bryan Harvey on Penner Street.

Police found one pound of high grade marijuana, packaging material, scales and a firearm. Detectives say they also found 50 empty vacuum sealed bags believed to have help up to one pound of marijuana each.

Some of the bags were labeled to identify the strain of marijuana it contained.

Harvey was arrested for possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute. This is an ongoing investigation and police say Harvey may face more charges.

