New online tool introduced to help Mississippi voters

Two of the most frequently asked questions by Mississippi voters: am I registered to vote and where do I vote?

The Secretary of State's office says you can now get the answer online in under a minute.

Joined by Governor Phil Bryant at a news conference Wednesday, Delbert Hosemann introduced the new tool.

He wants voters to know about this new feature located at Y'all Vote.

Hosemann also says there are safeguards in place to protect personal information online. Governor Bryant says it offers safeguards against voter fraud.

"We are trying to and I know the Secretary of State is encouraging people to do the right thing," said Governor Phil Bryant. "Vote where you live, vote where your domicile is. And this is an easy way to help you to be able to do that."

"We are continuously backing up and we have back ups to the back ups," Hosemann said. "And so if somebody starts tinkering with the system or addresses and what not, we would be able to stop it. They would not even get a full day from us, a full days work from us."

Hosemann says this new feature will take all the guess work out of voting in the right precinct. You can find more information here.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved