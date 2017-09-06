New jury scam in Rankin County

The Rankin County Sheriff's Department has recently received complaints about another jury scam, this one is coming from the number 601-791-7309.

The voicemail you receive states you have reached Mark Davis.

Mark Davis is not associated with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department or any law enforcement agency they have been able to locate, and they recommend that you do not communicate with this individual or fall for his scam.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department says they will never contact you via telephone and attempt to settle any fine, penalties or summons. If they have business with you, they will contact you via mail or in person.

The Rankin County Sheriff's Department has worked with numerous agencies, including the MS Attorney General’s Office and the FBI in an attempt to locate the individuals responsible for these scams. The last round of scams of this nature was traced back to a correctional facility in Florida by the FBI.

If you have given the caller information from any prepaid card, your funds on the card will immediately be transferred and law enforcement will be unable to recover those funds for you.

If you have questions about the legitimacy of Jury Duty, fines or Summons, please call the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office at 601-825-1480.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.