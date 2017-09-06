Multiple rounds of gunfire erupt killing Tchula woman

A Tchula woman is dead after being shot while walking with friends. Authorities were told someone just walked outside of a home and began firing.

Deputies brought in a person of interest, but the case is far from solved.

A Mercer Street resident in Tchula said she heard a hail of gunfire before finding Mary Robinson Anderson laying on her doorstep in a pool of blood.

"One shot came through my wall right here," said Emma "Ouida" Harris, while pointing to a hole in her bedroom wall and nightstand.

The 74-year-old was awakened by gunfire around 1:30 Wednesday morning, one of the bullets narrowly missed her.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March identified the victim as 60-year-old Mary Robinson, who also goes by Anderson. She was walking near Harris' home with two friends when she was shot.

Investigators say a large caliber bullet severed an artery in her thigh. She died at a local hospital.

"It was about 20 shots fired," added Harris. "I knew something happened because it had hit my house because I just drew up in the bed."

Witnesses said gunfire came from a mobile home on Mercer Street.

The sheriff reported that 10 large caliber shell casings were found in the area.

Wednesday morning, deputies took 27-year-old Roderick Washington, a resident at the home, in for questioning.

"He's basically saying he didn't have anything to do with it," said Sheriff March. "He's not the only one who lived in that mobile home. So we are basically looking for any others that lived in the mobile home. We want to talk to all people that lived in that mobile home".

Investigators are looking for at least two other potential suspects who lived at the residence. So far no arrests have been made.

Harris described Robinson as a nice person who visited her daily and never bothered anyone in the neighborhood.

The retired restaurant cook is shocked by the tragic shooting and can't believe multiple rounds of bullets were fired in the neighborhood.

