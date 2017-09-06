New details in alleged kidnapping of 12 year old girl in Pearl

New information has surfaced in the case of a 12-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped in Pearl Tuesday.

42-year-old Johnny Jones posted a video to Facebook, seeming to claim his innocence in the alleged kidnapping of 12-year-old Chrystance Walters.

Pearl Police say Jones has a violent criminal record and is currently on probation for a separate kidnapping.

They also released another new detail about the case that makes them a little skeptical of the video:

"Initially we received a call around 3 a.m. from the child saying 'My mom and her boyfriend are fighting,'" explained Lieutenant Brian McGairty with the Pearl Police Department. "Well, police responded and obviously didn't see any wrongdoing, as the mother stated everything was fine."

Just three hours later, Chrystance's mother called Pearl PD saying Jones had stolen her car and kidnapped her little girl.

The timing of the incident has neighbors who know the family questioning Jones' video as well.

"They normally catch their bus around 8-ish, or 7:30 or something, that's when all the kids be put. But 6:30 in the morning?" said Dennis Shoto, a neighbor and family friend.

Other family friends say if Jones' video is true, he should turn himself in to police and explain his story.

"You may not even go to jail, just go in and tell the truth. That would eliminate a lot of this," said Thelma Dobson-Brown, another neighbor who knows the family.

If Jones turns himself in and his story turns out to be true, the charges against him could be dropped, and in fact, charges could instead be placed against Ms. Walker for misrepresentation to a police officer.

"And those would be looked at very highly if there's misrepresentation," added Lt. McGairty. "We don't mean that as a threat to the mother. It's just to allow the justice system and our department and our agency to make sure we're running efficiently."

Pearl PD is urging Jones to come speak with them and also asking you to call them if you have any information on Jones' whereabouts.

