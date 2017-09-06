State Auditor alerts lawmakers to MAEP estimate miscalculation

State Auditor Stacey Pickering is alerting legislative leaders to an accounting error at the state Department of Education. The miscalculation would leave the K-12 education funding formula underfunded by $732,757 if left uncorrected.

The Auditor's alert that MDE miscalculated for the funding formula known as MAEP won't have an immediate effect on school funding.

In a statement, the auditor's office said, "There is time for this issue to be resolved before MDE's final calculation is performed."



Still, House education chairman John Moore says it's another example of how the formula is too complex.



"We want it to be easier for everybody," Moore described. "We want the districts to be able to look at their allocation or they can take the number and then they calculate very quickly how much money they will have for the year and budget accordingly."



The report notes that the estimate lacks $1.79 per student. But the Mississippi Parents' Campaign says that number is a drop in the bucket in the grand scheme of things.



"I think most schools would just shrug over $1.79 per student and say just give us either one of those numbers and we'll be happy to have it," noted Mississippi Parents' Campaign Executive Director Nancy Loome. "For starters, we should just come close to fully funding what the formula requires. Right now, we're more than 200 million dollars off of that."



The Department of Education said the estimates are expected to change when they get updates numbers in October. The final recommendation for MAEP will go to the State Board of Education in December. MDE sent the following statement:

“The preliminary estimate for school funding provided to the Mississippi State Board of Education in July, as required by state law, was based on data from the 2016 fiscal year. As stated at the Board meeting, the numbers are expected to change. The actual data needed to produce the final funding recommendation is required to come from the 2017 fiscal year, which will be available in October. The final recommendation will come to the State Board in December. When the final MAEP calculations are done, an independent audit firm verifies the accuracy of the calculations.”

