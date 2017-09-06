Man killed in Goodman shooting

Thirty-nine-year-old Bocari Howard was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a home on Main Street in Goodman. Police say they got the call around 1:30 p.m.

Witnesses say they heard gun shots and saw three men wearing hoods running from the house. Police say drugs were found in the house.

Authorities say at this time they don't have a motive or suspect.

The Holmes County Sheriff's Department, Goodman Police, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are at the scene. We are working to get you more information.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.