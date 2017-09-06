Disturbance and gunshots at Rim Tyme in Jackson

The manager of a Jackson business charged with aggravated assault. Commander Tyree Jones tells us there was an alleged dispute between the manager and several customers at Rim Tyme on Greenway Drive Wednesday night.

The manager fired shots at the customers as they ran out of the tire store. No one was injured. Jones says several people have been detained for questioning.

We are following this still developing situation.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved