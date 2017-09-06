Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson on the mic Wednesday on Finebaum

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson was in the SEC Network spotlight on Wednesday afternoon. He was one of the guests on the Paul Finebaum Show. Shea feeling plenty of momentum after 429 passing yards and 4 touchdowns in the season opener.

The Rebels turn their attention to UT Martin, Shea saying they're not looking ahead to next week's matchup at Cal.

"Just approach every game like you're playing the best, playing the SEC, the best conference in the country," Patterson said. "Our motto is take it one game at a time, go one and oh. Not looking past UT-Martin at all. Approach it the same way we did last week, and the same way we will against Cal, and Alabama, and LSU, and everybody else. Nothing really changes as far as preparation goes."

Ole Miss faces UT Martin Saturday at 11:00am. The game will be televised on the SEC Network Alternate Channel.

