Pearl youth baseball coach busted with pot

A Pearl youth baseball coach has been busted for having pot inside his home.

"The evidence there on scene leads us to believe he's been heavily involved in the sales in Pearl," said Pearl Assistant Police Chief Dean Scott. "Several empty packages as he was receiving it he kept on his property."



Narcotic officers busted through Bryan Harvey's Penner Street home September 1st with a search warrant, finding illegal narcotics linking him to felony drug charges.



"Narcotics unit did a search warrant on his house where they recovered marijuana, around one pound," added Scott.



According to Pearl Assistant Police Chief Dean Scott, one pound of high-grade marijuana, packing material, scales to weigh the drugs, as well as a firearm was found during the search warrant. Scott said Harvey is a youth baseball rec coach in the city of Pearl.



"Nothing affiliated with the school or anything like that," added Scott.



Harvey is charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and could be facing more charges.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.