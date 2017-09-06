Man found shot to death in Goodman

Holmes County authorities are investigating a second deadly shooting in less than 24 hours. A man was found shot to death inside a home on Main Street in Goodman.

Yellow tape now surrounds the home where the shooting happened. Investigators say 39-year-old Bocari Howard was dead in the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

“The neighbor stated they heard shots coming from the victim's house," said Captain Sam Chambers. "When she came outside she saw three black men with hoods running outside the home and she could not identify neither one of them.”

While Goodman Police say the motive is still a mystery, they believe robbery played a part in Howard's death. Police also say they found drugs inside the home. We tried to speak with family and friends but they did not want to talk on camera. But off-camera they were shocked and saddened.

Law enforcement said they are also shocked because this type of tragedy does not happen in Goodman.

“This is not normal," added Captain Chambers. "It has probably been 10 years ago since last time we had a murder here in Goodman. Really surprising to get the call to come down here about the shooting. I was really surprised to walk in the house and see a man lying on the floor and had been shot several times.”

If you have any information that can help in this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers.

