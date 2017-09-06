3-0 Pearl heads to Shreveport for Battle on the Border

Pearl has the chance to play in one of the biggest high school football showcases in the Southeast. The 3-0 Pirates head to Shreveport this weekend for the 7th The Battle on The Border. It's a two-day event played at Independence Stadium, the home of the Independence Bowl.

John Perry's crew matchup with Parkway (LA), a squad that won 11 games and reached the 5A state quarterfinals. Perry knows the Pirates will have a challenge on Friday.

"You know, it's great. We preach all the time, we want our kids to represent our city. This week, we're going to talk about representing Mississippi. So we're just really proud to let our kids experience something like this. I know they got really good football players. I know they're really good, won a lot of games last year. They will be a tough competitor just off of the players that they have."

Pearl faces Parkway (LA) Friday night at 8:30pm.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.