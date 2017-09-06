The End Zone Extra Point: Pelahatchie

It's time for another edition of The End Zone Extra Point. We can't get a camera to every single game in the area, but you can get your big play on WLBT Sports.

Javeious Purvis did it all for Pelahatchie in Week 3. He had not one but two highlight runs for six. The Chiefs QB rushed for 318 yards and passed for 201 against Richland.

Purvis had 6 touchdowns in a 66 - 45 victory. Chiefs off to a 3 and oh start under new head coach Sam Williams.

