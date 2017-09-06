Miss Mississippi competes at the Miss America Pageant in Atlanti - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Miss Mississippi competes at the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (Mississippi News Now) -

This was the first night of preliminary competition for Miss Mississippi 2017,  Anne Elizabeth Buys at the Miss America Pageant.  Buys had her judge's interview and competed in swimwear or Lifestyle and Fitness and evening gown Wednesday night. 

On Thursday, she competes in talent.

The first night's winners, Miss Utah, JessiKate Riley  in Talent and  Miss Texas, Margana Wood in Lifestyle and Fitness.

