Miss Mississippi competes at the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City

This was the first night of preliminary competition for Miss Mississippi 2017, Anne Elizabeth Buys at the Miss America Pageant. Buys had her judge's interview and competed in swimwear or Lifestyle and Fitness and evening gown Wednesday night.

On Thursday, she competes in talent.

The first night's winners, Miss Utah, JessiKate Riley in Talent and Miss Texas, Margana Wood in Lifestyle and Fitness.

