3 Cheers: Jackson Prep & Hillcrest softball team up with Special Olympics

It's a new edition of 3 Cheers. It's my regular series on unique athletes, coaches, and teams. Two metro softball squads teamed up with Special Olympics on Wednesday.

Jackson Prep and Hillcrest Christian did more than face off on the diamond. The Patriots and Cougars paired up with Special Olympics Mississippi for a Unified Softball Game.

The Unified Patriots would take it on a walkoff hit. But everyone won after the final run crossed the plate, 3 Cheers to all on a great cause and giving more opportunities to play sports.

3 Cheers: Previous Stories

Diandrenique Gaines overcomes asthma to become MS track phenom

Houston Markham Jr. Day

Mississippi College softball continues historic run

Daniel Racioppa making golf history at Alcorn State

Meet some 2017 Lindy Callahan Scholar-Athletes

Mississippi College grants a wish to Riley

Vic Schaefer & Blair Schaefer

Parker Flowers Continuing Brother's Dream

Mississippi Fencing Club Prepares for Junior Olympics

Bill Ward reflects on career at Pelahatchie

JSU Surprises Javancy Jones on Homecoming

Brent Lyles Back in Action after Career Threatening Car Accident

Tyrone Keys & Fred Burns Paying it Forward

Bailey Howell (Central Hinds pitcher playing with Type 1 diabetes)

Demario Davis & the Devoted Dreamers Academy

St. Andrew's Tennis (Saints have won 14 straight state titles)

Jim Hill Powerlifting (Lady Tigers won state title in 2nd year of program)

Patton Kincaid & Williams Marshall are a step away from Augusta National (Drive, Chip, and Putt)

Jim Hill Powerlifting honored by national campaign

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.