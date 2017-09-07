3 Cheers: Jackson Prep & Hillcrest softball team up with Special Olympics

It's a new edition of 3 Cheers. It's my regular series on unique athletes, coaches, and teams. Two metro softball squads teamed up with Special Olympics on Wednesday.
Jackson Prep and Hillcrest Christian did more than face off on the diamond. The Patriots and Cougars paired up with Special Olympics Mississippi for a Unified Softball Game.
The Unified Patriots would take it on a walkoff hit. But everyone won after the final run crossed the plate, 3 Cheers to all on a great cause and giving more opportunities to play sports.
