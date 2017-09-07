Hazlehurst wins The End Zone Play of the Week

It's time to announce The End Zone Play of the Week. Really close ballot on MSNewsNow.com, this week's poll decided by just 33 votes. You chose a special teams highlight
Hazlehurst wins with 41 percent of the vote. Julius Brown gave them the lead in the Copiah Classic. He returned a kickoff for a touchdown as Hazlehurst beat Crystal Springs 30 - 12. The Indians are off to a 3 and oh start for the 3rd straight season.
The End Zone Play of the Week - September 1st (Final Standings)
1. Hazlehurst (Julius Brown kickoff return TD)
2. Yazoo County (Kenny Gainwell TD pass to Dontrell Green)
3. Mendenhall (Christian Allen pass, Zykeil Woodard moves for TD)
4. Pearl (Jake Smithhart 54 yard TD pass to Dylan Kelly)
