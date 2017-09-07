Two Jackson restaurants to close

Two Jackson restaurants will be closing their doors this month.

Green Ghost Tacos of Fondren will be closing Sunday, September 10 at 4 p.m. Their current location is being demolished as part of the boutique hotel construction project. They plan to relocate to a new area in Fondren in January 2018.

Green Ghost Tacos is also located in Ridgeland and that location will remain open.

The Feathered Cow, located on I-55, will be closing their restaurant Saturday, September 16.

Their location on the Reservoir will remain open.

