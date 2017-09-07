You can put your college football predictions to the test every single week. Beat the Bear returns for Week 2.

It's you versus me in 10 games involving Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Jackson State, Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley, and the Top 25.

If you're wondering why Bear became my nickname, lets just say folks I worked with in my previous stops noticed my love of highlights, honey and hibernation. Hudgie Bear evolved into Bear and here we are.

I was 7 and 3 in my Week 1 picks. Seven people ran the table to become weekly winners. All seven win a t-shirt, we'll have them shipped to the station in a few weeks where you can pick them up.

Here are the Week 2 games, my picks are in bold

Beat The Bear - Week 2

Mississippi State at Louisiana Tech

Ole Miss vs. UT-Martin

Southern Miss vs. Southern

Jackson State vs. #23 Tennessee State (Southern Heritage Classic - Memphis)

Alcorn State vs. FIU (game in Birmingham)

Mississippi Valley at Southern Illinois

#13 Auburn at #3 Clemson

#5 Oklahoma at #2 Ohio State

#15 Georgia at #24 Notre Dame

#14 Stanford at #6 USC

Tiebreaker for 4 or more Weekly Winners: Total Points in Ohio State/Oklahoma

Beat The Bear - Make Your Picks

- Comment on this post on the Chris Hudgison WLBT Sports facebook page.

- Most correct games picked wins

- Three weekly winners get a t-shirt

- We have a grand prize for the season winner, details will be revealed next week.

