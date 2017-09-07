MS Supreme Court dismisses conservatorship lawsuit

The Mississippi Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit against a former Simpson County chancellor, a current chancellor, and other parties concerning the mishandling of a Conservatorship.

Marilyn Newsome, the mother, and conservator of the Victoria Newsome Conservatorship filed the lawsuit in Simpson County Chancery Court. It was dismissed and Newsome appealed.

Former Simpson Chancellor David Shoemake was suspended for 30 days, fined $2,500 and assessed court costs of $5,882.67 for his part in the mishandling of the Trust.

Another Simpson County Chancellor, Joe Dale Walker, was removed from the bench and served a federal prison term for his part in the case.

In upholding the dismissal, the court applied the doctrine of judicial immunity.

