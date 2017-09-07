Police identify motorcyclist who died in Ridgeland wreck

A motorcyclist has died after after colliding with the driver's side door of a GMC SUV.

Police have identified him as 26-year-old Jared Entrekin of Madison. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition Thursday, but died from his injuries.

The motorcycle was northbound on Highway 51 in Ridgeland, just north of West Jackson Street, when the driver struck an SUV that was pulling out of a parking lot.

The impact of the collision ejected the motorcycle rider. The driver of the SUV had moderate injuries.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved