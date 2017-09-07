Ridgeland wreck leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with the driver's side door of a GMC SUV.

The motorcycle was northbound on Highway 51 in Ridgeland, just north of West Jackson Street, when the driver struck an SUV that was pulling out of a parking lot.

The impact of the collision ejected the motorcycle rider. The driver of the SUV had moderate injuries.

