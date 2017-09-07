Alcorn State football team involved in crash

The Alcorn State Football team was involved in a crash in Vicksburg on Thursday.

At around 2:30 p.m., while attempting to merge onto I-20 E/B from US 61 in Vicksburg, a red Chevrolet Tahoe swerved to the right to keep from hitting a another car that had stopped in the roadway. The Tahoe then crashed into a BSCI motor coach bus transporting the Alcorn State Football team.

The football team was en-route to play against Florida International University in Birmingham after the game had to be moved due to Hurricane Irma.

RELATED: Alcorn State/FIU football matchup will be played in Birmingham

According to MHP, there were no injuries. The Vicksburg Police Department is currently investigating.

