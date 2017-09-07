Alcorn State football team involved in crash - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Alcorn State football team involved in crash

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
VICKSBURG, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Alcorn State Football team was involved in a crash in Vicksburg on Thursday.

At around 2:30 p.m., while attempting to merge onto I-20 E/B from US 61 in Vicksburg, a red Chevrolet Tahoe swerved to the right to keep from hitting a another car that had stopped in the roadway. The Tahoe then crashed into a BSCI motor coach bus transporting the Alcorn State Football team.  

The football team was en-route to play against Florida International University in Birmingham after the game had to be moved due to Hurricane Irma.

According to MHP, there were no injuries.  The Vicksburg Police Department is currently investigating.

