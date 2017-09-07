Yazoo Co. under boil water notice after E. coli found in water sampling

The Mississippi State Department of Health is issuing a Boil-Water Alert for customers who get their water from the City of Yazoo City water supply located in Yazoo County.

Water sampling showed the presence of Total coliform and E. coli. bacteria. This affects approximately 11, 512 customers.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before drinking.

The MSDH says this will last at least two full days and water system officials will be immediately notified when the boil water alert is lifted.

Fecal coliforms and E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term effects such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms.

They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The presence of these bacteria in water generally results from a problem with the treatment process or pipes which distribute the water.

Checklist for Safe Water Use

DO NOT

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.

Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

