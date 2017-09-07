Former Hinds County Assistant DA sentenced in federal court

A former Hinds County Assistant D.A. appeared in U.S. District Court on charges of reducing a defendant's bond in exchange for money. Ivon Johnson spoke with WLBT after his sentencing.

"I'm just thankful to God that the judge recognized everything that took place in this case," said a relieved Johnson.

The former Assistant District Attorney made an impassioned plea for leniency as he stood before Judge Tom Lee in his federal sentencing hearing.

That along with cooperating extensively with the government, including testifying in the Hinds County DA's case, helped Johnson avoid federal prison.

He was sentenced to five years probation and a $3,000.00.

The 35-year-old pled guilty to conspiracy and faced five years in federal prison.

PREVIOUS STORY: Former Hinds Co. Assistant DA pleads guilty to conspiracy charges

PREVIOUS STORY: Former Hinds Assistant DA admits to taking bribe?

He was reportedly paid at least $15,000 by inmates in exchange for lowering their bond over a three year period. The U.S. Attorney's Office recommended that Johnson serve 10 to 16 months in federal prison.

He asked for a second chance and said he was working with a Yazoo City calibration company to bring jobs to the state.

"My role is the project's manager where I utilize my skills and I try to bring more projects and we're working closely, Mr. White, is working closely with the governor, and he is trying to bring new business and I'm trying to assist in that as much as I can," added Johnson.

Judge Lee credited Johnson with immediately cooperating with the government and FBI agents and testifying in Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith's case.

He also worked undercover in the Robert "Too Sweet" Henderson case which led to an indictment.

During DA Smith's trial, Henderson testified that he was involved in a scheme to bribe the District Attorney.

The former prosecutor also surrendered his license to practice law.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.