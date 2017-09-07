Parchman Superintendent announces retirement

Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall announced Thursday the retirement of Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman Superintendent Earnest Lee effective Sept. 15.

“Supt. Lee has served this agency and the state of Mississippi well in a number of capacities,” said Hall. “He has been a capable leader in a challenging job during challenging times. His longtime commitment and service are greatly appreciated.”

Lee is ending his career at the same prison where he began in 1981 as a correctional officer trainee. He was tapped as Parchman’s leader on May 1, 2012. He had been a warden at the prison as well as an administrator at the other two state prisons, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) and South Mississippi Correctional Institution (SMCI).

“I will retire with nothing but the utmost respect and gratefulness of all staff I have faced over my working tenure,” said Lee said. “I must admit I do leave with a heavy heart because I have grown to appreciate, and enjoyed working with great staff throughout this agency; therefore, it’s hard to say goodbye.”

Marshal Turner, who currently serves as a warden at SMCI, will serve as interim superintendent until a replacement is named.

