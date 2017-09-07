Walgreen's hit In overnight robbery

Jackson Police are on the hunt for a burglar that hit a Belhaven pharmacy overnight. Police say about 4:30 in the morning, a burglar smashed his way into the Walgreens at State and Fortification streets, taking out a window to get inside.

"Not in the least bit surprising to me that anything like this would happen," said Donny Meeks, who shops at the store.

Customers at the store were shocked at the boldness of the burglar. Police believe he hopped on top of the Redbox rental machine to get inside the store.

"Man it's like the neighborhood you don't expect stuff like this over here," said Bobby Chapman

"It's a shame that even a place that we come to a lot is being effected by burglaries like this," said Stephen Houston.

Just over a week ago a burglar entered the Dollar General in the same kind of break-in, using a concrete block to break a window, to steal some smokes.

"This is going to continue till aggressive policing gets back into full force and effect," added Donny Meeks.

Residents are hoping police increase patrols in the night time hours, protecting the stores they frequent, and judges get tougher on those arrested.

"Catch and release should stop. People need to be prosecuted and sent up," said Meeks.

