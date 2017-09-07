Rising gas prices could be affecting you in more ways than you realize

You've probably noticed the storms have caused gas prices to skyrocket over the past couple of weeks. But that may be affecting you in more ways than you realize.

Most trucking companies have a fuel surcharge that they adjust depending on gas prices. That means if prices are up at the pump, so is the charge to transport goods - and so the products you're buying will get more expensive as well.

"Everything that you have in your house, in your office, in your church, in your hospital, whatever it may be, that touched a truck at some point," said Dustin Koehl with Total Transport of Mississippi.

Normally that charge will only fluctuate by a few cents so no one would notice. But according to gasbuddy.com, average gas prices here in Jackson have gone up almost 40 cents in the past two weeks. That's hitting everyone right in the pocketbook.

"I'm reminding the customers about the rise of fuel right now, and telling them," said Steven Tapscott with Miller Transporters. "Because that's certainly very critical to their business, and their cost will go up."

Transportation services themselves can also take a hit when storms affect gas prices.

"If fuel goes up within that week, say like it did last week, almost twelve cents a mile, we're going to have to incur those costs on, really; gosh, what is that, almost 2 million miles for that week," explained Koehl.

That will affect smaller companies even more since they might not have the same standard for fuel surcharges.

So if you notice your groceries going up in price, it's no coincidence.

Next week is actually National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, honoring the 4 million truck drivers across the U.S. who get us all the goods we need.

