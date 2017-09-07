nWo in Oxford: Ole Miss embracing Nasty Wide Outs

In the SEC, it's all about sideline enhancement.

Tennessee has the trash can for defensive turnovers.

Texas A&M styled and profiled with a baton before their epic collapse at UCLA.

Ole Miss found inspiration from professional wrestling: nWo

Not the stable with Hollywood Hogan and the Outsiders. Ole Miss wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler started the nWo concept for the Rebels, standing for Nasty Wide Outs. The winner each week gets to carry the nWo belt. Any Rebel that scores a receiving TD also gets to celebrate with the strap.

What A.J. Brown did in Week 1 is just too sweet.

"It's kind of our own fraternity within our team," Peeler said. "Kinda introduced it when I got here, it was the first night. Kind of our tenacity, it's a mindset when we walk onto the field, we're going to be the nastiest group on the field. Playing within the rules of course. They were excited. We got a whole board in our room and it kinda tallies up each week, who's the champion."

Ole Miss faces UT Martin Saturday morning at 11:00am. The game will be televised on the SEC Network Alternate Channel.

