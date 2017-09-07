Jackson mayor stands with dreamers

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday that he has signed a new 'We Are With Dreamers' statement that calls upon President Trump to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Mississippi DACA residents have renewed their protection more than 1,300 times.

Mayor Lumumba states,

"I stand with Dreamers," Mayor Lumumba stated. "We must protect DACA and pass the bipartisan Dream Act. Doing so will not only provide important protections and opportunities for nearly 1,500 Dreamers in Mississippi, but will strengthen our economy and society across Mississippi and America."

Mayor Lumumba has joined more than 1,860 fellow leaders across America who have announced their support for the We Are With Dreamers effort.

