Two people transported in garbage truck accident

A garbage truck collided with a car Thursday evening in Lincoln County. It happened just after 5:00 on U-S 84 at Jackson Liberty Road.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the driver of the Kenworth truck hit the passenger side of a Honda. We're told the car failed to yield.

Both people in the Honda were taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.

MHP is investigating.

