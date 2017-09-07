Throwback Thursday: Jackson State looking for first win in SHC since 2011

It's time for another edition of Throwback Thursday. We'll preview a game in this week's slate by looking back.
Jackson State looks to snap a 5 game skid in the Southern Heritage Classic. 2011 marked the last JSU win in the series over Tennessee State. Casey Therriault threw for 337 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 35 - 29 victory that day at the Liberty Bowl.
Saturday marks the 2nd classic for Tony Hughes. He already knows how important this game is to the fanbase.
"You know, there's a lot of dislike for one another, and for a lot of different reasons," Hughes said. "But it's a great environment. The battle of the bands, the whole 9 yards of going to Memphis and playing this game. So I think our kids are excited and looking forward to it. I know our fanbase is, they'll show up, the Tiger Nation will show up."
Jackson State faces #23 Tennessee Saturday at 6:00pm. The game will air at 9:30pm tape delayed on FOX Sports Southeast.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.