Haley Barbour receives visionary award and discusses Katrina's lessons learned

Former Governor Haley Barbour is being honored as a visionary by the Mississippi Geographic Alliance. Barbour knows what it's like to monitor a monster storm's forecast. Hurricane Katrina left a major mark on our state while he was Governor.



"It changes your administration," said Barbour. "My administration will always be remembered for Katrina no matter what else. Just because it was such a dominant thing for so many years."



He wrote about leading the state post-Katrina in "America's Greatest Storm". That leadership is an example of why the Mississippi Geographic Alliance is honoring him with the MGA Geographic Visionary Award.



As he received the award with Irma churning in the Bahamas, we asked what he would say to Florida's Governor as Irma tracks in the state's direction.



"Governor Scott is off to a very good start because he is pounding into people prepare and the best way to protect your family is to get out, to evacuate,' noted Barbour. "Don't take any risks."



Barbour also discussed learning from those worst case scenarios.



"We are better prepared," added Barbour. "The building codes down there. Of course, a lot of old houses just blew away. And that's sad in one way but it means that what took their place is more resilient. People are forewarned. It had been a long time from Camille in 1969 to Katrina in 2005. It hasn't been that long since Katrina and people remember."

Barbour is the sixth recipient of the MGA Geographic Visionary Award.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.