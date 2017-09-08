Two in custody after Hinds County home break in - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

breaking

Two in custody after Hinds County home break in

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Source: HInds County Sheriff's Dept. Source: HInds County Sheriff's Dept.
RAYMOND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A masked man broke into a home near Wright Road and Highway 18 Thursday night, just west of Raymond.

He assaulted and attempted to rob the homeowner before fleeing.

Hinds County Deputies and Raymond Police were able to apprehend two suspects and are still on the scene investigating.

