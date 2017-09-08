Pelahatchie off to 3-0 start under new head coach Sam Williams

Pearl and Florence aren't the only undefeated teams in Rankin County.

Pelahatchie is off to a 3 and oh start. The Chiefs lit up the scoreboard the last two games, scoring 44 and 66 points respectively. Quarterback Javeious Purvis has been featured on The End Zone Extra Point and the FOX 40 SportsDeck Player of the Week.

Great way for Sam Williams to begin his tenure with the tribe. He likes his team's versatility.

"If you watch our football games we may play a little bit different every week," Williams said. "I think what we do offensively is really fun for the kids, we're very multiple: we run the football, we throw the football, defensively we're very attacking. Last week got burned a little bit but hey we're gonna come out and keep attacking people and keep play man coverage and blitzing. But yeah, I think that style and that mentality has really carried over and the kids have really bought into it."

Pelahatchie travels to West Lincoln on Friday. They have trips to Mount Olive and Morton before beginning district play.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.